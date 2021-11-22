Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Hits New 12-Month High at $238.98

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $238.98 and last traded at $216.69, with a volume of 18409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.75.

SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $6,029,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $32,928,214. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

