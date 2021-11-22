Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Simulations Plus worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

