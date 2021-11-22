Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $22,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $32,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $26,794,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 2,369,519 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.19 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

