Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires New Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

