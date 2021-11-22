Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNAD stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAD. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

