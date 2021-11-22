Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $751.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce $751.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $754.06 million and the lowest is $748.58 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $513.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

NYSE:SQM traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. 176,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 671,795 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

