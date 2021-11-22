Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

DTC opened at $17.26 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

