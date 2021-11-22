South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Critical Review

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

This table compares South Plains Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $239.83 million 1.94 $45.35 million $3.25 8.06 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 5.22 $214.45 million $1.99 12.62

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for South Plains Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 25.49% 15.61% 1.62% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 42.02% 11.49% 1.78%

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. South Plains Financial pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats South Plains Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments. The company was founded on October 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Lubbock, TX.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.