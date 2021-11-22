Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

LOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

