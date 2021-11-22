SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.