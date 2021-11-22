SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.59

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 464376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

