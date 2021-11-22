SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $247.49

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $247.49 and last traded at $247.49, with a volume of 1127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

