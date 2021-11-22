Sphinx Trading LP Acquires New Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 105,076.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 520,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Inovalon stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

