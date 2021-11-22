Sphinx Trading LP Acquires Shares of 119,044 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Green Plains makes up about 4.1% of Sphinx Trading LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 412.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $33,780,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after purchasing an additional 710,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.