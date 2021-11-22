Sphinx Trading LP Invests $236,000 in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 98,395 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 26.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 14.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

MGLN opened at $94.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

