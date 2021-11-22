Splinterlands Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00073875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00089853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.83 or 0.07233514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,287.79 or 1.00176400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars.

