SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 29th (NASDAQ:SMAPU)

SportsMap Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 29th. SportsMap Tech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SMAPU opened at $10.26 on Monday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

