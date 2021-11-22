Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 97,859 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,859 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Boxlight were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 192,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 789.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 919,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boxlight news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,510.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark Starkey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at $363,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.67 on Monday. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

