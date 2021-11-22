Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 9,404 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

