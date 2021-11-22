Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $254,000 in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,544 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.86 million, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

