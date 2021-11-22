Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 50,172 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 457,475 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 50.8% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 826,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,502,000 after buying an additional 278,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

