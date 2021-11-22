Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Build-A-Bear Workshop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $595,107.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $593,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,629 shares of company stock worth $1,885,722 in the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

