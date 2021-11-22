Stanley J. Meresman Sells 20,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.44, for a total value of $4,528,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DASH traded down $13.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,574. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion and a PE ratio of -55.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.60. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

