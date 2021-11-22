State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,740,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,573,000 after purchasing an additional 398,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

BKU opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.