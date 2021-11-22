State Street Corp Acquires 96,076 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.19% of Gogo worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.98. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

