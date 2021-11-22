State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Software were worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Software by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $33.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Software’s payout ratio is 162.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

