State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 793,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.75% of Puma Biotechnology worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBYI. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

