State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.79% of Ranpak worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranpak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,032,578. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACK opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -527.43 and a beta of 1.17. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Ranpak’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

