State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 230,126 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Frontline were worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Frontline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.12. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.