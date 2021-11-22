State Street Corp Purchases 6,366 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,552,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $664.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.52. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

