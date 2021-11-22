STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.17.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,841. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $233.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.66. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

