Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $28.58 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.77 and a beta of 1.81.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

