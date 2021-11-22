Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $210.54 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.33 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

