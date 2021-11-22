Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

