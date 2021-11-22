SushiSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $204.36 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.40 or 0.00014737 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $204.36 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00230382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00087941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,633,242 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

