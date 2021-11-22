SVB Leerink Trims BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price to $66.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.44.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

