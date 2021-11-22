Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 30,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $815,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Switch by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Switch by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.