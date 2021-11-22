Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 578,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBLA opened at $9.44 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.