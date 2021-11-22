Tapmydata Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $59.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.14 or 0.00349440 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00014009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005106 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,503,214 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

