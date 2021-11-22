Taraxa (TARA) Trading 28.8% Lower This Week

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Taraxa has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $2.03 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00227599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086129 BTC.

Taraxa Coin Profile

Taraxa (TARA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

