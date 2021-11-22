Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $248.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,963. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

