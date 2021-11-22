TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $49.79 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,529,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,439,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

