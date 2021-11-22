Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.18 Per Share

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 2.1823 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

