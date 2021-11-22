T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TDHOY stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. T&D has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

