Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.33

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.33 and last traded at $173.09, with a volume of 169341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,356,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 157,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,792 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,143,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,699,000 after acquiring an additional 235,430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,695,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,858,000 after acquiring an additional 104,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,656,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,976,000 after buying an additional 493,294 shares during the period.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

