Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the October 14th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of HQH stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $28.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
