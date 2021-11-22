Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the October 14th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 65,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

