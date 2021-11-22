Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years.

HQL stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

