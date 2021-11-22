Tellor (TRB) Hits Market Capitalization of $113.03 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Tellor has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $55.10 or 0.00093805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $113.03 million and approximately $27.56 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00224832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,136,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,051,402 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

