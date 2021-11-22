Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Down to $21.65

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $21.03. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNYA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,448,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,581,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,027,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

