Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Trading Down 0.2%

Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.33. Approximately 960,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 613,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

